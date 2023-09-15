AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $216,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,698,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 148,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $5,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

