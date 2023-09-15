AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 13.6% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 12.0% in the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $956,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

