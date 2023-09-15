Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.36. The stock has a market cap of $330.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

