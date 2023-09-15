808 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $452.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
