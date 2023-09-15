29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) Insider Martin Alciaturi Buys 100,000 Shares

29Metals Limited (ASX:29M – Get Free Report) insider Martin Alciaturi purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,000.00 ($49,032.26).

29Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.96.

29Metals Company Profile

29Metals Limited explores, develops, and produces copper focused base and precious metals. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Grove property located in Western Australia; the Capricorn Copper property situated in Queensland; and the Redhill project located in southern Chile.

