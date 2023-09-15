2,939 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Adobe by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,543,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,241,596,000 after acquiring an additional 673,792 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.18.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $21.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $530.81. 2,756,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,825. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $241.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

