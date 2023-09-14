Zacks Research Weighs in on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

