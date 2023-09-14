Zacks Research Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NYSE FE opened at $36.16 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

