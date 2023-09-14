WOW-token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.76 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. WOW-token has a market cap of $231.95 million and $0.76 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002959 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006942 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02319069 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

