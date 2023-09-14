Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $61.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from $57.00 to $61.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.39.

WPM stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after buying an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

