Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WNEB

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.