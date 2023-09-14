Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.