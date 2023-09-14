Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after buying an additional 2,403,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after buying an additional 620,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. 2,572,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,408,398. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.