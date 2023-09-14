Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRNA. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $18.30 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $283,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,870,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,533,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,200 shares of company stock worth $1,460,799. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,089,000 after purchasing an additional 267,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 251,903 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $49,347,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

