Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $3,552,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 61,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.