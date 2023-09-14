Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

