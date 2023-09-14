Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.