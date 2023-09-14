Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,134,000 after purchasing an additional 129,128 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

