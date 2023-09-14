Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,612. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.03 and its 200 day moving average is $265.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

