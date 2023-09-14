Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 1,387,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,146. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.