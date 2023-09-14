Valvoline’s (VVV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $37.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VVV. TheStreet downgraded Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VVV

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,147.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.