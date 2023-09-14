Upstart’s (UPST) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Upstart Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.99. Upstart has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,731 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.