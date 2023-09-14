United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.39 and last traded at $74.97. Approximately 22,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 26,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

