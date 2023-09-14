United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.