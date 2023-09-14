Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Short Interest Up 471.4% in August

Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Ultra Brands Stock Performance

FLLLF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Ultra Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Ultra Brands Company Profile

Ultra Brands Ltd. operates as an agri-food holdings company. It offers vegan dairy substitute products, plant-based chicken, pork, and beef products, including chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, pork cutlets, beef burgers, and other products. The company was formerly known as Feel Foods Ltd. and changed its name to Ultra Brands Ltd.

