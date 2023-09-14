Truist Financial Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $39.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

