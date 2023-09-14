Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 223 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

