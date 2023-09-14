The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Windsor Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 6.0% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

