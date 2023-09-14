The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.74) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).
Check Out Our Latest Report on The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Featured Stories
