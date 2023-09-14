The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.74) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 49 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £374.88 million, a P/E ratio of -544.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.14. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

