Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TENB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Tenable stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $153,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,453,272.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

