Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

