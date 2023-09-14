Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their under review rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
SYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.34) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 216.40 ($2.71).
Synthomer Trading Up 1.8 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael Willome purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($50,006.26). 27.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Synthomer Company Profile
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
