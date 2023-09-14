Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after buying an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121,613 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,625,000 after buying an additional 1,030,407 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $49.09. 709,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

