Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,365. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.39.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.