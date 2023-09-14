Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,601,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

