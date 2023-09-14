Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,931,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,751 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 340,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

