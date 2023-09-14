Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $561.51. 129,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

