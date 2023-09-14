Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.21. 1,033,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

