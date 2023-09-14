Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 147.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.00. 3,356,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.84. The company has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

