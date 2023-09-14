Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $653.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,897. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.21. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

