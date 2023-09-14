Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,782 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $112.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

