Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $143.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.56.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $122.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.31. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

