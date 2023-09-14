StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

