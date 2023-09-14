StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of MBRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.97.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
