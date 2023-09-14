StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

