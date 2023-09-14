StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of CIDM opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
