State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $51,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,531.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,502.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,509.40.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

