State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $116,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $420.99 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.07. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

