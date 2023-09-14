State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,900 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,484 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $200,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Adobe by 1,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 413.5% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,636,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.