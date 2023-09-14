State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,440 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $54,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $200.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $194.05 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.