State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $138.75 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $138,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

HON opened at $191.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

